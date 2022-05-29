Look back: Auburn pastor stuck in Sierra Leone amid coup

May 29, 1997

AUBURN — Pastor Bob Canino is physically safe and emotionally down.

"Spiritually I'm in good shape. That's good," he said in a late Wednesday afternoon telephone interview from an apartment in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

It was 10:20 p.m. in Freetown, and Canino sounded tired. The pastor of First Love Ministries in Auburn said that he and his three companions have had enough food and water to sustain them since a Sunday coup left them trapped in the tiny country on the northwest coast of Africa.

Canino, his friend and congregation member Tommy Malvaso; evangelist Joseph Bimba, who ministers south of Rochester; and Norwegian pastor Karl Axel Mentzoni are comfortable. But they are unable to leave the apartment because, as westerners, they could be targets for rebel forces.

"There's been a lot of gunfire around," Canino explained.

He was sleeping when the weapons began to go off at 1:30 a.m. Sunday. At least 20 people died as a result of the fighting.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

