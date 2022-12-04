Look back: Auburn plaza owner to receive $21.5K tax refund

Dec. 4, 1992

City Council last night agreed to refund more than $20,000 to the owner of a downtown building who claimed the city had overtaxed him for the past six years.

George Metcalf, owner of Metcalf Plaza Associates and a former state senator, will receive a check for $21,500 from City Hall as part of a settlement deal arising from a lawsuit Metcalf filed against the city in 1987.

Metcalf could not be reached for comment last night.

The settlement is the second major deal cut recently by city councilors to end legal actions against the city. In October, lawmakers agreed to pay $15,000 to a construction firm that claimed city officials had manipulated the competitive bidding process to give a $1.5 million contract to a local company.

In the suit settled at last night's council meeting, Metcalf charged that the city assessor had overestimated the value of his Genesee Street office building by between 20 and 30 percent from 1987 through 1989. The city pegged the value of the structure at $1 million each of those years. Metcalf claimed the plaza was actually worth between $700,000 and $800,000.