Look back: Auburn police captain back on payroll as case continues

Aug. 9, 1996

AUBURN — Effective Wednesday, Auburn Police Capt. Brian Neagle was off unpaid suspension and back on the city's payroll, officials have confirmed.

But he's still suspended.

That's because under the state's Civil Service Law, Neagle could only be suspended for a maximum of 30 days without pay. After that, Neagle would either have to return to paid status — either being suspended or returning to work — or be fired.

Because he opted to take his departmental case to arbitration, sources said, he has "maxed" out on his unpaid suspension and will remain on paid suspension until the case is resolved.

Chief Gary Giannotta would only confirm yesterday that Neagle had been returned to paid, but suspended, status. He said the case was still under investigation and declined to comment any further, citing it was a personnel matter.

Neagle couldn't be reached for comment yesterday, and his lawyer Simon Moody did not return a reporter's phone calls.

Cayuga County District Attorney James Vargason couldn't be reached yesterday to comment on the status of his office's criminal investigation into allegations against Neagle of felony criminal mischief.