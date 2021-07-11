Look back: Auburn police captain put on unpaid leave

July 11, 1996

AUBURN — Auburn Police Capt. Brian Neagle's 4 1/2 month paid suspension has been turned into an unpaid one, according to City Manager Al Emmi.

Sources said the unpaid leave means he is facing internal charges, although Emmi and police Chief Gary Giannotta wouldn't comment on specifics, saying it is a personnel issue.

"If he wasn't facing internal charges he would have been put back to work," one source said.

The unpaid suspension began Monday, officials said.

Neagle couldn't be reached for comment and his lawyer, Simon Moody, did not return a reporter's phone calls.

Under Civil Service law, an employee can only be placed on unpaid suspension for up to 30 days before a decision is made one way or the other about their employment status.

Meanwhile, Cayuga County District Attorney James Vargason said earlier this week that his criminal investigation into allegations against Neagle of felony criminal mischief is nearly complete. Vargason says he expects to decide within a week as to how, or if, he'll take the case further.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0