Look back: Auburn police chief warns of seasonal burglaries

Nov. 27, 1992

'Tis the season to be burglarized, says Auburn Police Chief John Ecklund.

Burglaries always increase this time of year, and Ecklund is warning local residents to take precautions.

His advice to anyone leaving town is to:

• Notify your local law enforcement agency so officers can check on your home periodically

• Let neighbors know you're going away, and ask them to report anything suspicious to local police

• Either stop mail and newspaper delivery or have someone pick them up regularly

• Leave lights and a radio on a timer

• Ask someone else to shovel your walk when it snows

• Have a neighbor park his or her car in your driveway

• Make sure all windows and doors are locked

Ecklund said burglars prey on unoccupied homes and will look for signs of life in a house. If lights are on and noises are coming from the house, burglars will usually seek another victim.

The chief said most burglars want to avoid contact with residents, and if they think there will be any resistance — either from people or locked doors — they will usually move on to another target.

"Never make it easy for a burglar to access your house or apartment," Ecklund said.