Look back: Auburn police consider K-9 unit

Oct. 10, 1996

AUBURN — With the barking of one word from his master, Flint tracked down a fleeing suspect while the Auburn police chief and other officials watched.

The suspect swung his arm side to side in order to release himself from Flint's teeth.

With another word from his trainer, Flint eased off the suspect and sat quietly, one ear flopped over, and the other at attention.

Onondaga County Sheriff's Sgt. and K-9 unit trainer Jeff Gates brought Flint and another police dog — both German shepherds — to the Auburn Police Department yesterday. He was demonstrating what a K-9 unit can do for a police agency.

"Overall dogs create a positive aspect to law enforcement," Gates said. "They also protect the officers and help make arrests."

Gates said dogs played a role in 185 felony arrests last year in Onondaga County.

"The dogs can never replace a police officer," Gates said. "But they could be used for tracking in a way officers can't do as quickly or efficiently."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0