Look back: Auburn police find no evidence of Nazi terrorism

Nov. 6, 1992

Rumors, not Nazis, have been terrorizing residents of Melone Village.

That's the conclusion of an Auburn police investigation into reports by residents of the westside public housing development that they were being harassed by the white supremacists who recently moved to Auburn.

Two weeks ago, Nereida Hernandez, a resident of the development, gave City Council a petition with 150 signatures of frightened village residents. She reported that white supremacists and neo-Nazis had been "terrifying neighbors, knocking on doors, chasing children." The petition asked the police department to investigate.

After interviewing about 35 people, however, Police Chief John Ecklund has concluded that "none of those events occurred as reported."

The chief said the rumors had grown from actual incidents, but that the stories had escalated into fiction as they were passed along. As an example, Ecklund cited an incident in which Melone Village residents had reported a child being chased by a white supremacist.

The police investigation revealed, however, that the youth being chased was actually running from some friends.

"As the story was relayed from mouth to mouth, it changed," the chief said.