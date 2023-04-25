April 25, 1993

As City Hall's management team begins the process of convincing Auburn's municipal unions to make do with less, it already has one leg on shaky ground. That's because the city's managers are among the best-paid in the state among municipalities of similar — and even larger — size as Auburn, according to a 1992 report published by the New York Conference of Mayors.

Police Chief John Ecklund, for example, earns a yearly salary of $56,257 to oversee a force of 68. That is higher than the income enjoyed by the police chief in Elmira ($49,143 for a 73-member police force), Jamestown ($46,000 for 83 officers) and even Niagara Falls ($55,000 to direct 151 employees).

Fire Chief Frank Calarco takes home the same annual salary as Ecklund, $56,257, to lead a local firefighting force of 69. And, as with Ecklund, it is an income that exceeds that of other fire chiefs at similar-sized, and larger municipalities.

For example, it is a higher wage than that taken home by the fire chief in Watertown ($51,140 and 83 firefighters), in Rome ($51,000 and 99 firefighters) and in Niagara Falls ($53,000 and 152 blaze battlers).

City Manager James Malone said that both Ecklund and Calarco are worth their pay. "Given the nature of the problems that we need to resolve and the complexity of the city, I don't believe the salaries for the chiefs are in any way inordinate," he said. "I think they are appropriately compensated."