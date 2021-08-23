Look back: Auburn policeman faces no charges for throwing golf ball

Aug. 23, 1996

AUBURN — Suspended Auburn police Capt. Brian Neagle will not face criminal charges stemming from a golf ball throwing incident four years ago, Cayuga County District Attorney James Vargason announced yesterday after conducting a lengthy investigation into the matter.

Vargason said Neagle admitted throwing a golf ball in the direction of The Citizen building on the morning of June 9, 1992. While he said Neagle's behavior was "inappropriate" and "reckless" in regards to the incident and constituted a charge of "reckless endangerment of property," he said the statute has expired to prosecute.

In addition, Vargason said his investigation did uncover Neagle had given "inconsistent versions of his and Officer (Christopher) McLoughlin's actions" on the morning in question. Although he declined to say what those inconsistencies were, Vargason did say "I am not confident we know the truth."

He said while there was no evidence implicating McLoughlin threw any golf balls at The Citizen, the "lack of direct evidence implicating him in criminal activity should not, however, be construed as absolving him of conduct unbecoming a public official."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 1