Look back: Auburn policeman named Officer of the Year

June 25, 1996

AUBURN — "He's a good officer who is very thorough and very conscientious. And he's done an excellent job modernizing our identification bureau. That's why he's our Officer of the Year."

Those were the words of Auburn Police Chief Gary Giannotta, speaking about Det. Sgt. Jim Bender.

Bender, 37, was born and raised in Auburn. After graduating from Auburn High School in 1976, Bender attended Auburn Community College and earned an associate degree in criminal justice.

"I decided when I was a teenager that I wanted a career in law enforcement," Bender said.

He said as a teen growing up in Owasco, he was left with positive images and contacts made by state troopers and county sheriff's deputies who patrolled his neighborhood.

"I was always impressed with the way they handled people, and from then on thought it would be nice to do something like that," he said.

After graduating from ACC, Bender worked in a factory for three years until he had a chance to work for the state Department of Corrections.

After three years with the department, he was finally called to work for the Auburn Police Department in 1985.

Bender spent nine years on patrol.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

