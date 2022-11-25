Look back: Auburn prison escape attempt raises concerns

Nov. 25, 1992

A foiled escape at Auburn Correctional Facility last week has guards concerned about staffing at the maximum security prison.

Several guards agreed the inmate "would have been long gone" if not for an alert officer who found the convicted arsonist preparing to go over the outer prison wall with a homemade ladder and nearly 100 feet of knotted fire hose.

Prison Superintendent Hans Walker confirmed the escape attempt but said staffing wasn't an issue.

"It's the same staffing that has been in place for a number of years," Walker said yesterday.

But Michael Graney, president of the local 1447 prison guards union, said, "There is definitely a staffing problem.

"They keep adding and adding programs but not staffing."

Walker confirmed that a corrections officer found the inmate, whom he wouldn't name, at about 9:50 last Wednesday night outside the prison's school, "in an area that he shouldn't have been."

Walker declined to elaborate on the specifics surrounding the attempt, but said the inmate is now in "special housing" awaiting a disciplinary hearing.