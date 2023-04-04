April 4, 1993

Inmates at Auburn's maximum security prison remain in their cells today, and the facility in a state of "institutional lockdown," after a fight Friday sent one corrections officer to the hospital and injured at least three others.

Several officers said Friday they are worried about the increasing violence among the 1,700 prisoners — and the potential for an insurrection.

Speaking of Friday's incident, one officer, who asked not to be identified, said, "I was scared to death.

"If they wanted to take the place over, they could have."

Many guards said morale is at an all-time low. They blame severe understaffing and lack of support from the prison's administration for the worsening problems.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the officers' state and local unions pleaded yesterday for support from the district attorney in prosecuting inmates for crimes — especially for assaults and weapons — inside the walls.

"We'd like the district attorney to look into this situation and others," said statewide union President Thomas Kennedy III.

"If an officer outside the walls finds weapons like our officers find, those people are prosecuted. It shouldn't be any different for us," he said. "The officers need his support."

District Attorney James Vargason couldn't be reached for comment yesterday.