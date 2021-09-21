Look back: Auburn residents face uncertain welfare future

Sept. 22, 1996

(No paper Sept. 21, 1996)

CAYUGA COUNTY — Mary, not her real name, dropped out of high school when she became pregnant with her first child.

Currently looking for a job, the 22-year-old mother of two receives $155 a month in public assistance. If she can't find a job and her benefits run out, she doesn't know what will happen.

With the welfare reform bill slated to become law, no one dealing with the public assistance system is quite sure how things will pan out.

Only one thing is certain: The legislation enacted last month by President Bill Clinton will drastically change the current system through several key provisions.

Instead of federal control, states will receive block grants and have the independence to create their own public assistance programs. Except for some mandated guidelines, each state will set time limits for benefits, determine exemption qualifications, and decide what kind of work programs will be available. Only U.S. citizens will be eligible for benefits under the new rules.

States will be allowed to exempt only 20 percent of their cases from the new law. About half of New York's cases are exempt from federal regulations now.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0