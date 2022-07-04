 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Citizen is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Cayuga Community College
LOOK BACK

Look back: Auburn residents now able to pay taxes online

  • 0

July 4, 2007

Auburn residents can try a recently added feature to the city's Web site which allows them to pay bills to the city over the Internet.

The city Treasurer's Office sent out bills for the first installment for 2007-2008 property taxes on Friday, treasurer Marie Nellenback said.

Residents may pay online at auburnny.virtualtownhall.net/Public_Documents/index. There's a link to pay taxes, parking tickets and bills online. There is a fee involved depending on the method of payment, but it will flash on the screen before payers finalize the payment. Taxpayers also may make payments at the Treasurer's Office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Memorial City Hall, 24 South St.

Auburn City Council approved the 2007-2008 budget June 14. Tax bills were mailed out on the last day of the fiscal year, June 30.

“In theory, we should get half by July 31, 2007,” Nellenback said.

The second half become due on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2008. After that, the city will tack on a fine equal to 1 percent of the owed amount.

People are also reading…

The city stands to collect $10.5 million total from both installments.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine denies Russia seized last major Luhansk bastion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News