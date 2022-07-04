Look back: Auburn residents now able to pay taxes online

July 4, 2007

Auburn residents can try a recently added feature to the city's Web site which allows them to pay bills to the city over the Internet.

The city Treasurer's Office sent out bills for the first installment for 2007-2008 property taxes on Friday, treasurer Marie Nellenback said.

Residents may pay online at auburnny.virtualtownhall.net/Public_Documents/index. There's a link to pay taxes, parking tickets and bills online. There is a fee involved depending on the method of payment, but it will flash on the screen before payers finalize the payment. Taxpayers also may make payments at the Treasurer's Office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Memorial City Hall, 24 South St.

Auburn City Council approved the 2007-2008 budget June 14. Tax bills were mailed out on the last day of the fiscal year, June 30.

“In theory, we should get half by July 31, 2007,” Nellenback said.

The second half become due on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2008. After that, the city will tack on a fine equal to 1 percent of the owed amount.

The city stands to collect $10.5 million total from both installments.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

