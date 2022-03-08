Look back: Auburn Schine Theater restoration more talk than action

March 9, 1997

(No paper March 8, 1997)

AUBURN — It has been a movie palace, a video store, a night club and a concert hall.

A group of residents would like to see it now become a community civic and performing arts center.

The Schine's Auburn Theater, popularly known as the Schine, has been a downtown landmark in Auburn since it was erected on South Street in 1938. In its glory days, the art deco theater screened first-rate movies and packed crowds into its 2,300 seats.

Today, however, the 12,848-square-foot historic building lies vacant and in shambles, a dirty and rusty shell of its former self. It has a hole in its roof, molding carpets and ceilings that are caving in.

Since the theater's doors shut for good in 1992 — when Who's on First video store housed in the foyer closed — a grassroots community effort has existed to return the Schine to a well-kept and functioning downtown enterprise. After a 1993 feasibility study concluded that an economically beneficial purpose for the building would be as a multi-use civic and arts center, Schine fans latched onto that idea and rallied for support from the community and various funding agencies.

Consultants have been brought in and some money has been raised. But four years later, the Schine renovation project is still more talk than action.

And in January, supporters were left shell-shocked when the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation denied them a $200,000 grant they had depended upon to purchase and stabilize the old theater.

That leaves proponents of the estimated $3 million renovation project nearly back at square one.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0