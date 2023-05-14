May 14, 1993

In what may have been an illegal meeting, the Auburn school board last night unanimously and summarily fired Superintendent Hollis Palmer, citing philosophical differences.

Palmer — who was officially replaced by the district's second in command at 12:01 this morning — is the third Auburn chief in five years to be canned, and the sixth one in a row.

But Palmer won't be walking away empty-handed.

The board is reportedly buying out the remainder of his three-year contract for $110,000. That means Palmer will leave a year shy of his contract's expiration date.

Board members uniformly refused comment on their sudden move, citing their fear of being sued. Several said Palmer is now being represented by Dennis O'Hara, the same lawyer who represented former Superintendent Peter Kachris five years ago when he sued the board for $10 million.

But, informed sources said, there was no single precipitating reason. They said Palmer had alienated each of the board members at different times in the last two years for different reasons.

And, they said, Palmer was aware his chances for renewal weren't good and had already begun wooing the two new members elected last week. Fearing that Judy Freeman and Deborah Calarco might swing the balance Palmer's way after being sworn in next month, the sources said, the current board decided to make its move now.