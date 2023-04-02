April 2, 1993

Call it the Auburn school board's experience deficit.

With Sheila Tucker's decision not to run for a fifth term, the Auburn school district will be overseen by a board that is, by most standards, green.

Assuming board President John Cullen is reelected, the board's nine members will average less than two years of experience. That phenomenon occurs at a time when educational reforms, demands on schools and fiscal constraints make seasoned experience more precious than ever.

Is Auburn an anomaly?

In some ways, yes. But in recent years, for a variety of reasons, say observers, getting qualified candidates to volunteer their services for no pay on the school board, and keeping them beyond one term, has become more difficult.

Come July, the likely composition of the board — which oversees a $40 million budget, 425 employees and 7,000 students — will be Cullen, with three years experience, Sam Ruta, Pat Marullo and Michelle May, with one year each, Joe Rossi and Linda Stopyra, with two years apiece, Lynn Sincebaugh, with five years, and two new members. The other incumbent, besides Tucker and Cullen, whose seat is on the ballot this year is Jerry Morgan, who recently announced he won't seek reelection so he can try for a City Council seat. Assuming Cullen's return, that would mean the average experience of the new board would be 1.6 years.

"It's a very scary feeling to think, with my lack of knowledge, I'll be the senior member of the board," said Sincebaugh.