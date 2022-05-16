Look back: Auburn school board mulls superintendent search

May 16, 2007

AUBURN — School board members will try to decide within a month how to choose the next superintendent.

Superintendent John Plume will retire as chief of the Auburn Enlarged City School District July 27 after six years.

The nine-member board of education has not publicly decided how to find a replacement.

Plume, who came to the district in 2001, plans to move to South Carolina and end his 35-year career in education as a teacher.

The board has discussed specific internal candidates in a few executive sessions in the months since Plume announced his retirement.

The alternative would be a wider search.

“I'd like everybody to be prepared at the next meeting to have their thoughts in order and be prepared to make a decision,” board President Michael Stearns said during a short meeting Wednesday night. “From that point on we will go in whatever direction the board sees fit.”

The deadline for a decision has been delayed this month because a few board members have been absent from the meetings. Stearns previously said he wants the entire board to be present before a final decision is made.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0