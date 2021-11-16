Look back: Auburn school district awaits state report cards

Nov. 17, 1996

(No paper Nov. 16, 1996)

AUBURN — Starting this year, students won't be the only ones who will be receiving report cards.

Elementary and secondary schools across New York will be graded on a variety of performance standards for all the public to see.

"School communities need to use these report cards to identify needs and develop a plan to meet those needs," said Richard P. Mills, regents and state education commissioner.

New state school report cards are due out to local districts on Jan. 3.

According to Mills, this data will present a picture of each school over a three-year period and a comparison with similar schools in terms of student body and community.

The reports will also allow communities to compare results with other schools in the state and get an updated picture of how their students meet criteria for minimum competency and subject mastery.

"If all students are to meet higher standards, schools and communities will, just as their students will, have to work harder too," Mills said. "Communities need to start asking, what can we do to make higher standards come to life? What are the problems and what are the solutions?"

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0