Look back: Auburn school district could be brought into HVAC lawsuit

April 20, 1997

AUBURN — The city school district could be sued as a third party when litigation begins in a lawsuit involving alleged employee health problems caused by environmental conditions at West Middle School, the school district's lawyer said.

The district has not been named in the suit filed against the contractors, architects and engineers who designed and repaired the school's heating, ventilation and air conditioning system in the late 1970s. But Auburn schools could be sued by the contractors it hired, said Charles Marangola, the district's lawyer.

Four former teachers and the husband of one of those teachers are seeking up to $81 million in damages for catastrophic health problems they contend were caused by poor ventilation and possibly dangerous fungus found in the school.

Joan Haff, Robert Haff, Susan Jordan, Mary Anne Estrich and Willis Watkins are plaintiffs in the suit.

Robert Haff is the only plaintiff not to have worked at West Middle School. He is claiming lost "service, society, companionship and consortium of his wife" because of her injuries.

