Look back: Auburn school district media policy could change

Oct. 4, 1996

AUBURN — The Auburn school district's policy of keeping students from speaking freely to the press may be changed, school district officials said yesterday.

After speaking with The Citizen's lawyer, Walter Foulke, school district lawyer Charles Marangola said a change in the policy could be considered.

"If the constitutionality of this is being questioned or if this creates a problem for people, then certainly it's something we want to review," Marangola said.

"If they (Foulke and Marangola) decide that the policy is unfit, we will recommend to the board that the policy be revised," Auburn board president John M. Sroka said. "The board wants to continue a good relationship with all of the media and we want to work together to work this out."

School board members stressed that the district had a right and duty to protect the privacy of students and to act as surrogate guardians.

"With superintendent and parental permission, students do have the right to talk to the press. This isn't an issue of free speech," Sroka said. "It is our job to protect them from saying anything slanderous. Parents consider the district in charge of their children while they are in school."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

