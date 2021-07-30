Look back: Auburn school district not worried about stricter standards

July 30, 1996

AUBURN — Auburn schools are performing well enough to avoid a list of schools performing below stricter standards the state Board of Regents may impose.

No schools in Cayuga County are on the current state probation list. But state education authorities want to increase the number of schools from 87 to about 300 over a five-year period.

"From what I can determine, it's not a problem here," said Sylvia Sulowski, assistant superintendent of instruction. "From all the figures I've seen, we are OK."

Information from the 1994-95 school year is the base year to compare data, said Sulowski.

The regulations would require that 90 percent of the students in every school must be able to read, write and do math at minimally acceptable levels.

For every school below that target, the local school board would have to adopt a public plan to boost performance, setting targets for improved test scores and specifying a timeline, resources and professional development.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

