Look back: Auburn school superintendent position to change again

Nov. 26, 1996

AUBURN — William A. Miller is expected to be the fifth superintendent of the Auburn Enlarged City School District in less than a decade. 

Miller is presently the assistant superintendent for financial services, a position the board plans to eliminate in turn for an associate superintendent for administration position.

Miller has been filling in for current Superintendent Carl P. Mangee on extended leaves of absences for job-searching purposes.

According to school board President John Sroka, Miller will be officially appointed by the board tonight.

"His appointment will be a part of a reorganization of the administrative offices which will represent an approximate savings of $300,000 to the Auburn school district over the next five years," Sroka said. "Essentially, Mr. Miller will absorb his present position into the new position of superintendent of schools." 

— Compiled by David Wilcox

