June 2, 1993

City residents have until 10 a.m. tomorrow to pay their property taxes. Memo to the 400 or so who have yet to pay their bill: You might want to write that check soon.

That's because City Council yesterday passed a new law that will allow City Hall to begin foreclosing on delinquent taxpayers much sooner than previously allowed. In some cases, the city could take title to a resident's home just 18 months after they fall behind on tax payments. Previously, the city had to wait as long as four years.

Officials say that shrinking the period of time they must wait before foreclosure — the legal process by which the city takes title to a property — will force slow-moving taxpayers to pay their bills in full. Moreover, supporters have contended that allowing outstanding tax bills to drag on for so long is unfair to those residents who do pay their bills.

"We have a responsibility to 9,000 other property owners" who pay their property taxes on time, said Mayor Guy Cosentino.

Unstated — but also a consideration in passing the legislation — was the city's budget woes. Lawmakers currently are wrestling with how to close a $2.14 million gap between what the city collects and what it spends, and back taxes are not a small-change matter in Auburn. The city is currently owed $1.378 million from people who did not pay their tax bills before this year.