Look back: Auburn spark plug company sold, leaving city

May 2, 1997

AUBURN — After more than 80 years in the city, SL Auburn is leaving town.

The company's assets were sold Thursday to Cooper Industries of Houston, Texas. The company is the owner of Champion spark plugs.

SL Auburn, formerly the Auburn Spark Plug Company, makes aircraft sparkplugs, aircraft ignition and screw machine products, industrial igniters, liquid level electrodes and motor terminals.

SL Auburn was formed in 1910 by the merger of the Auburn Ignition Company and the New York Mica and Manufacturing Company.

In 1971, the company was sold to SL Industries, based in Mt. Laurel, N.J.

The current York Street facility employs about 104, many of whom are represented by the United Paperworkers International Union local 8707.

"This is very sad, it's been a rough day," said Stephen Smith, company president.

Within six months, Cooper plans to move all of the equipment to another location.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

