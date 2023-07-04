July 4, 1993

Beneath the pomp surrounding the celebration this week of Austeel's 20 years in Auburn lies an undercurrent of concern.

On the one hand, with its $14 million annual payroll and 300 jobs, Auburn Steel has become a mighty contributor to the economic well-being of Cayuga County.

But on the other hand, bad luck and bad timing have conspired to pose the Japanese-owned company with its biggest challenge yet. In addition to a recent radioactive accident that promises to deliver huge clean-up bills, Austeel faces skyrocketing utility costs, stiff competition, expiring tax abatements and the always-hostile New York business environment.

While company officials are non-committal about the plant's future here, their city counterparts are confident Austeel will be around to celebrate many more anniversaries.

Nevertheless, consider:

• Since year's beginning, Austeel and the New York State Electric and Gas Corp. have been negotiating new utility rates. Austeel is NYSEG's biggest customer in its Auburn division, paying the utility over $11 million a year for the juice to run its electricity-powered furnaces. All told, 13 percent of Austeel's operating expenses go toward paying its electric bill.

According to company officials, Austeel just wants to "hold the line" so it won't have to pay any more. At the same time, Austeel President Bill Humes notes that electric rates just next door in Pennsylvania are almost half of what they are in New York state.

• On May 17, a chunk of radioactive cesium snuck its way past Austeel's radioactivity sensors and into the furnace that melts down tons of scrap metal every day. As it burned up, the cesium contaminated the tons of ash that pour into enclosed containers. Since the incident, the plant has collected over 500 tons of contaminated ash. While officials stressed that neither employees nor the public were ever in danger, the company now finds itself facing a clean-up and disposal tab that Humes estimates will cost between $5 million and $7 million.