Look back: Auburn student grills board about budget

May 6, 1997

AUBURN — A sparse crowd attended Monday night's public hearing on the 1997-98 proposed school budget.

But at the center of it all was Auburn High sophomore Emily Reutlinger.

Reutlinger, an honor society member and band member, grilled school officials with questions about the proposed budget's effect on music, sports and numerous other student activities.

"I really hope the budget passes because it could really hurt a lot of kids' college prospects if not," she said. "I don't think most people realize how competitive education is today and that activities such as music or sports are often what help get kids into college."

Reutlinger even asked the board about starting her own group to lobby for passage of the budget.

"The law prevents us from campaigning for the budget, but it doesn't stop others from doing so," said board member Anthony Tesoro.

Last night's budget presentation was required as part of a new law, Chapter 171, that allows small city school districts such as Auburn to vote on school budgets for the first time.

The budget vote is scheduled for May 21, the same day as the school board elections.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0