Look back: Auburn taxpayers may end up with $400K building bill

Oct. 8, 1996

AUBURN — Taxpayers may be footing a bill for nearly $400,000 in wake of a judge's decision that the city cannot collect more than the $85,000 it loaned for the purchase of the H.R. Wait building.

In a decision dated Sept. 30, Supreme Court Justice Peter L. Kehoe has ruled the city is entitled to the money it loaned its Auburn Local Development Corporation for the purchase of the Wait building.

Kehoe ruled the city was entitled to the $85,000, which he said was the city's financial interest in the form of a loan and mortgage between the ALDC and Wait building when the ALDC purchased the building on Aug. 28, 1992.

But Kehoe has ruled the city isn't entitled to any more — not the $400,000 the city has spent on clean up and other costs and definitely not the $3.2 million the city was seeking.

The news may come as a shock to some — but not to Mayor Chris DeAngelis, who has continually voted against the expenditure of any funds as it related to the ALDC-owned building.

"I was trying to do what I thought was in the best interest of the city," DeAngelis said. "This is just another example of decisions that have come back to haunt us from the Cosentino-Malone era and I don't know when we'll see the end of it."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

