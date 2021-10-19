Look back: Auburn teacher an underdog in congressional race

Oct. 20, 1996

AUBURN — It is difficult to run a congressional campaign while working as a high school teacher — just ask Bruce MacBain.

"School goes from 7:45 a.m. to 3:05 p.m. and sometimes I have to stay around and grade papers," the 31st District's Democratic candidate said. "The rest of my time is spent meeting people and returning phone calls."

MacBain's opponent, Republican Rep. Amo Houghton, has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for his reelection bid and travels in an RV with a full staff.

In contrast, MacBain piles his family into the car and goes where he can.

As befits a congressional candidate, he's added many miles to his car's odometer.

In the past week he traveled to Jamestown, Trumansburg and Chautauqua. On Monday he was at the Ithaca cable television station, and next Tuesday he will be in Geneva.

MacBain, making his first attempt to gain public office, is running against Houghton on a shoestring budget of about $8,000, he said.

"It's frustrating having to hear his campaign commercials," MacBain said. With limited funds, MacBain cannot afford broadcast advertisements, he said.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

