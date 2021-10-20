Look back: Auburn teen mom defies stereotypes

Oct. 20, 1996

AUBURN — Eighteen-year-old Carrie Rooker knows what it's like to be stereotyped.

The day before her 16th birthday she gave birth to her daughter, Rashelle.

Teen moms tend to be portrayed as high school dropouts who remain dependent on welfare.

Not Rooker. She goes to college full-time, holds down two jobs and mothers her daughter.

"The past couple years have been tough," Rooker said. "It is hard. It is so hard, but I do what I have to in order to give my daughter the life and future that she deserves."

Using grants to subsidize day care costs, Rooker completed her high school diploma requirements and graduated on time. She chose to do so by attending Cayuga Community College, which also allowed her to earn college credits.

"I graduated with a Regents diploma and one step ahead of my class because of the college credits I accumulated before graduation," Rooker said. "It was important to myself and my parents that I finish high school."

She said the stereotypes that follow teen moms are hard to overcome.

"I know that there are girls who fit the stereotypes, but I am not one of them," she said.

"If it weren't for day care and help paying for it, I wouldn't have been able to finish high school, let alone go on to college, and then I would be the typical teenage mom, high school dropout."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

