Look back: Auburn turns down landlord proposal to track tenants

Feb. 27, 1997

AUBURN — Keeping tabs on apartment renters — even destructive ones — in the city is not the job of government, the city says.

A proposal by a local landlords group to have the city record the names, addresses and any building code violations racked up by tenants renting from private landlords should not be done by the city, said its corporation counsel, Michael McKeon.

But landlords feel such a record would give them the ability to check the background of prospective tenants and to protect their rental properties.

"I see it as an issue and something for them and not for government to do," McKeon said. "I would say for us to do it leaves the potential for liability exposure."

The Finger Lakes Real Estate Investors Association, a group of area landlords that banded together about eight years ago to improve housing stock in Auburn, has discussed with McKeon the possibility of having the city keep records on tenants.

The discussion surfaced because of a proposed city nuisance abatement law that could shut down buildings for up to a year if building residents are convicted of two crimes within 12 months.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0