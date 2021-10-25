Look back: Auburn volunteer helping with floods in Boston

Oct. 25, 1996

AUBURN — When a natural disaster like a flood hits, people can usually be seen leaving the area in a hurry.

But Auburn resident Daryl Peck is doing the opposite.

Yesterday, the American Red Cross volunteer boarded a plane in Syracuse, headed for the flooded streets of Boston.

"He's going to go around and evaluate the extent of the damages at various residences," said Janice Rose, the executive director of the Auburn Red Cross.

Peck, who's been trained as a damage assessment technician for national disasters, is scheduled to be in the Boston area for three weeks.

Peck's team is an important one to the recovery of the area and they will be kept busy, according to Boston Red Cross spokesperson Dene Harris.

"He'll basically be working from when the sun rises until it sets," Harris said.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

