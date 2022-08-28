Look back: Auburn water scofflaws to go dry

Aug. 28, 2007

The city will no longer go with the flow when it comes to late water bills.

A measure recently passed by the Auburn City Council allows the city to turn off water when people don't pay up, rather than the previous policy of adding the outstanding water bill to property taxes.

The city currently has 1,000 delinquent accounts out of 8,500, according to comptroller Lisa Green.

“I think once people hear about the change in policy, people will just pay their bills,” Green said.

People will receive a notice 30 days after the water payment deadline. The city will send another notice at the 60-day mark.

This last memo will state the city is giving the resident 10 more days to pay before city workers turn off the tap. With 20 days to pay the original bill, the process allows a person three months before taking the last step.

Residents then will have to pay their outstanding bill in full, as well as a $50 turn-off fee and a $50 fee to turn the water on again to reconnect with city water.

The previous policy imposed a five percent fine, and then included the sum on residents property tax bills.

“That's not going to be an option anymore,” City Manager Mark Palesh said during the council meeting.

The nearly 12 percent delinquent water bills affects the water fund's cash flow and Green has to borrow money from the general fund to cover that shortage, she said.

To deal with the city's plethora of renters, the policy also has workers posting notes on buildings besides notifying the structures owners. Previously, the city sent certified mail to the owner and the occupant. The notice letter on the house is less expensive for the city and also has a better chance of reaching the renters, as the city may not have accurate records as to who the current occupant is.

The policy affects residents, but not towns. Owasco owes $350,000 to the city since June 30. Local and state officials are auditing the town's books as an ongoing investigation.