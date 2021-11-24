 Skip to main content
Look back: Auburn Wegmans to open expansion soon

Nov. 24, 1996

AUBURN — By the time renovations are complete, customers won't recognize their downtown grocery store.

Wegmans shoppers will get their first taste of the store's $8 million to $10 million revamping when the 12,000-square-foot addition opens Feb. 6.

The addition brings an all-new produce section, deli sandwich counter, market café and expanded fresh fish section to the Genesee Street store. 

The cafe will have seating for 30 to 60 patrons and feature pizza and deli sandwiches, said Rich Kane, the front end manager.

An expanded produce section, complete with organic and natural foods, will also be in the new portion of the store, Kane said.

Once the first phase is complete, the supermarket will close off the gourmet cheese and deli meat section for the second phase on pace for an April 22 opening, Kane said.

"We're rebuilding the store from the ground up," he said.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

