Look back: Auburn winds down city manager search

Aug. 2, 1996

AUBURN — The search for a city manager has been narrowed to two finalists.

This morning, lawmakers were expected to interview Edward Murphy of Clifton, New Jersey, for a second time.

Earlier this week they interviewed Samuel F. Iraci Jr., Elmira's city manager, for the second time.

It's likely the City Council could make an offer to its top pick this afternoon, but it's unclear whether they will make that information immediately public.

And it's likely that after an offer is accepted, negotiations for salary, contract and benefits will follow.

"If everything went really well, we could have someone on board by early September," Councilor Melina Carnicelli said Thursday, referring to the candidate interviews.

That's two months over the deadline that lawmakers set earlier in the year. They had hoped to hire a city manager by June 30.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

