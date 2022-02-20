 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Look back: Auburn woman among Community of Color honorees

Feb. 20, 1997

AUBURN — Cordelia Carter was just a "nosy newcomer" when she arrived from Seneca Falls almost 71 years ago. Friday night the 88-year-old mother of five will be honored with the Community of Color Award of Distinction following a performance by Kaleidoscope Dance Theatre at Cayuga Community College. 

Mrs. Carter didn't expect the award.

"I just belong to things and have gone to whatever is interesting, had some nice experiences — met some outstanding people," she said. "I don't do anything special."

But she does like to see helpful organizations formed, and then see the community work for them.

Her community work includes time spent at the Booker T. Washington Community Center, AME Zion Church and some time at the Baptist church.

"I've been here overnight," Carter quipped with a chuckle. "I've been around a long time, in other words."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

