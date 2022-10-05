Look back: Auburn woman, nursing home worker lauded for helping others

Oct. 5, 1992

Her friends say Bernice King is so busy helping others, she doesn't have time to think about herself.

At 6:15 every morning before work, King sits with an elderly woman she has befriended. Forty-five minutes later, she starts her job as a housekeeper at Mercy Health and Rehabilitation Center.

"She would miss me if I wasn't there," King says. "You get to be their family."

King, 54, lived in Skaneateles Falls until she was 11, then moved with her mother to Auburn. She's been there ever since, making friends with and helping people. She's been working at Mercy the past 14 years, and volunteering after hours there for 10.

King, who says she can't imagine not working in a nursing home, is a self-professed "garage sale freak" who finds like-new teddy bears for some of her nursing home friends. She tells stories about the stuffed toys and the people who have had them, how worn the bears get, going to and from meals and showers and bed.

She's a past secretary of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, and is still a member.

"I believe we were all created equal," King said. "We're all the same in God's eyes."