March 24, 1993

A woman arrested by Auburn police last March — only to have the charges later thrown out by a judge — is now suing the city and three police officers for $1 million.

In the lawsuit, dated March 16, Sheila M. Staring, of Auburn, alleges the police violated her rights by illegally entering her apartment and arresting her for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

City Court Judge James Cuddy dismissed the disorderly conduct charge last September and in January threw out the resisting arrest charge.

Police Chief John Ecklund declined comment on the lawsuit yesterday.

But City Attorney Andrew LaLonde said the officers acted appropriately. He said Staring's behavior the night of her arrest is not adequately reflected in her legal papers.

"It's the city's position that the police officers acted responsibly," LaLonde said last night. "We did nothing wrong and are prepared to defend it."

Staring's attorney, Walter Foulke, said his client has suffered considerably. He said Staring has spent about 3 1/2 months in a psychiatric unit of a hospital and has been in continued treatment since.

The lawsuit alleges that Officer Angelo Spinelli and Sgt. Brian Neagle entered Staring's Holley Street apartment between 6 and 9 p.m. March 25 "on the sole charge that plaintiff had harassed them." Staring was home caring for her child and the child of a friend.