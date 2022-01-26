Look back: Auburn youth sports busybody a hometown hero

Jan. 26, 1997

AUBURN — Gary Grinnell's college football career might have ended with a knee injury, but that hasn't stopped the Skaneateles native from living and breathing sports.

In fact, Grinnell has done just the opposite. It's almost impossible to be involved in youth sports in the Auburn area, as a participant or a parent, without coming across Grinnell.

The positions he holds are, literally, a mouthful.

"It's every day, all year long," Grinnell said while sitting in a conference room at the Booker T. Washington Community Center in Auburn, as kids bounced and passed basketballs in the adjacent gym. "I go from one sport to the next."

He's the commissioner of the CCYO basketball league, vice president of the Auburn Babe Ruth League, as well as a coach in the Auburn Pop Warner football league, the Auburn baseball Little League, the Babe Ruth baseball league and the CCYO basketball league he runs.

All this plus a wife and four kids at home, not to mention a regular job that pays, as the director of maintenance at the Cayuga County nursing home.

"My job at the nursing home is during the day and running these leagues and coaching at nights and on the weekends, so it really doesn't conflict," Grinnell said. "My wife's great. She's always helping out in any way she can."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

