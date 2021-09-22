Look back: Auburnian inducted into Ithaca College Athletic Hall of Fame

Sept. 22, 1996

The 1996 Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremonies were held last night at the Campus Center of Ithaca College and among those honored was Auburnian Robert (Bob) Wojnar.

Wojnar was one of the top offensive lineman in Ithaca College football history. He started every game during his brilliant career at IC which covered the 1970, '71 and '72 seasons, and was an outstanding performer.

Playing for Hall of Fame college coach Jim Butterfield, Wojnar sparked the Bombers to national recognition during his varsity performances.

Coach Butterfield said "Wojnar was an outstanding, talented and prolific offensive guard and was a major reason for IC gridders having one of the best total rushing yards among small eastern Division II colleges. His speed and lateral movement made him a strong pass blocker with strong hitting power."

For his performance in 1971, Bob was lauded with several major awards, including being named to the Eastern College Athletic Conference Division II All-East first team; Associated Press College Division II All-American-honorable/offense. Six times he was named to the ECAC weekly all-star team after being selected by the IC coaching staff as one of the weekly top offensive players.

A perfect ending to Wojnar's post-season award-filled career, he was named a member of the 1972 Kodak All-American College Division II Football Team.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

