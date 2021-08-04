Look back: Auburnian returns from Olympic security detail

Aug. 4, 1996

AUBURN — Now that her time in Atlanta working on the Olympics is done, Julie Goodrich is looking towards her future.

"Now that I have found out who I am and what I can do I think it's time I found my place in the community," Goodrich said. "I'm sure it will all fall into place."

In Atlanta as an AmeriCorps member, Goodrich, 23, was part of the more than 25,000-member security force assembled to keep athletes and spectators safe during the international games.

Her security role included baggage checks and staffing access control stations. She said that while a few people were irate about her performing required bag searches, the majority were eager to comply.

"Most people were in a hurry to get in," Goodrich said. "As things went on, people began to recognize the need for security. I had people thank me for what I was doing. Overall, I felt like we were appreciated."

Even though Goodrich was scheduled to stay in Atlanta until Aug. 25, she came home late Tuesday.

"My coming home didn't really have anything to do with the bomb," Goodrich said. "I already had my departure date. When I found out about the bomb, I can't say I was sorry to be coming home."