Look back: Auburnian with heart transplant advocates for organ donations

Aug. 25, 1996

AUBURN — Just a few days after Valentine's Day — the holiday celebrating hearts — an Auburnian got a new one.

Literally.

On Feb. 17, 1986, Richard Weaver entered a New York City hospital and when he left just two days later, the heart of a 24-year-old Bronx man was permanently embedded into his 37-year-old body, pumping blood through his veins and helping oxygen rush in and out of his lungs.

More than 10 years later, Weaver, now 48, and his new heart are on a mission — a mission to encourage and support organ and tissue donations.

And that mission took him to the 150th New York State Fair Friday, where Weaver volunteered at a booth dedicated to raising awareness about organ and tissue donation.

"I was more or less a guinea pig when I had my operation, but now there are so many more people who need organs," Weaver said. "That's why this is so important."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

