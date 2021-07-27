Look back: Auburnians in Atlanta during Olympic bombing

July 28, 1996

(No paper July 27, 1996)

ATLANTA — At least two Auburn natives who help provide security during the Olympics were in Atlanta yesterday morning when a pipe bomb exploded in Centennial Park.

Neither witnessed the blast, but both said it has made them more cautious and concerned.

Julie Goodrich, 24, of Auburn, is in Atlanta as an AmeriCorps member. Joe Simone Jr., 22, now a police officer in Atlanta's Fulton County, was on duty when he heard what happened.

Goodrich plans to return home Tuesday even though she was scheduled to stay in Atlanta until Aug. 25.

"It's mostly because of the bomb threats we've been working under and hearing about since Thursday," Goodrich said from Atlanta yesterday afternoon. "That's mostly why I want to come home. It's really scary being here."

"When I heard a bomb had just gone off at Olympic Park, I couldn't believe it," Simone said yesterday. "Before the Olympics started, I was working overtime at Coca-Cola Olympic City, which is right across from where everything happened this morning."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

