Look back: Auburnian's mini store wins award at state fair

Aug. 27, 1996

SYRACUSE — Brimble's Mercantile. The small town general store on the corner.

A cigar store Indian guards the front door to Brimble's, the hub of Auburnian David Jetty's mythical town. Passers-by peruse the day's selection of apples, pears and a single pumpkin. A clay chicken crows, hiding itself from the summer heat underneath the shadow by the store's porch.

Such is the setting at Brimble's, the miniature store that won Jetty a blue ribbon and a Director's Best-in-Show Award at the State Fair in the Senior Citizen Section H Class II Hobby Crafts Division. Jetty was joined by Auburn resident Barbara Judson, who also won a blue ribbon for her miniature country store.

"The idea was an old country store in a farming community," Jetty said. "I knew at that time that there weren't fresh eggs at the stores, so I thought that with the dirty and dusty roads there would be some chickens around."

Jetty said he modeled Brimble's after stores that existed around the late 1800s and early 1900s. He used photos he took while touring Shelburne Museum in Vermont to help him recreate a turn-of-the-century store.

Fair worker Peggy Barone said it was rare for a miniature to win the Director's Award and added there was good competition in the division that Jetty won.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0