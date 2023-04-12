April 12, 1993

In barely two months, local residents will once again warm to the ritual of throwing their support behind Auburn's professional baseball team.

They will wave pennants, buy hot dogs and cheer the mighty Astros past the inadequate Geneva Cubs and the lowly Batavia Clippers.

Yet, this year, fans will also be asked to demonstrate a much more tangible support for the city's Class A minor league team.

How much are you willing to pay to keep baseball in Auburn?

As the team prepares for its 35th season of minor league ball in Auburn, it is becoming increasingly clear that the citizens of Auburn, in one form or another, will soon be asked to pick up the tab for keeping the Astros afloat.

The Astros franchise, which is owned by the city of Auburn, is under the financial gun. The reason is that the team's home turf, Falcon Park, is in dismal shape. The Professional Baseball Association has ordered the city to clean it up or build a new stadium by opening day 1994 — or else lose the Astros.

A state-sponsored study that will determine the cost of the Falcon Park project is not yet complete.

And General Manager Derek Duin insists the team is not expecting luxury digs. "We're not looking for the Carrier Dome," he said.

Nevertheless, preliminary estimates peg the price tag of bringing Falcon Park up to major league snuff at around $2 or $3 million. Local officials have long hoped that Major League Baseball, or state and federal governments, will pick up most of the tab. In fact, said Duin, without government help, "it would be difficult, if not impossible to come up with the money to make Falcon Park usable."