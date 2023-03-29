March 29, 1993

Every month or so, during its regular review of bills Auburn must pay to its contractors, City Council gets an unusually gruesome claim.

It is from John Cramer Trapping Services, the company that City Hall pays to "dispose" of pesky critters caught inside people's houses.

A recent invoice, for instance, indicated the trapper had caught several squirrels, a handful of raccoons and an unspecified number of cats discovered loitering in city residences. Total bill for the month-long billing period: about $400.

Never mind that Auburn city law explicitly calls for homeowners to pay for their own critter elimination. This year, City Clerk Paul Norman, who oversees the city's animal control services, estimates City Hall will write checks worth more than $6,000 for animal trapping.

And, although the planning season for the 1993-94 budget year — which begins July 1 — is still young, the clerk says next year's program may cost as much as $10,000.

This is very good news.

Why? Because next year's city budget promises considerable screaming and hollering.

Already, City Manager James Malone has predicted a $2.14 million gap between what the city expects to collect in taxes and fees, and what it will spend at current levels. In nearly the same breath, the manager has promised that he will not ask City Council to raise property tax rates.

That means either fee increases or — more likely — harsh budget cuts. While this will no doubt cause discomfort among those who find themselves cut back or cut off from the city trough, the trapping program is a ray of sunshine.

That's because even though the cost of trapping critters is a comparative drop in the budget when viewed as part of the city's $20 million general fund, it nonetheless points out that there are services that the city performs for its residents that are expendable.