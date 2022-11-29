Look back: Auburn's city seal has complicated history

Nov. 29, 1992

There is a mystery haunting the offices and corridors of City Hall these days. It involves broken laws, unbridled passions, a 200-year-old case of mistaken identity, and a musty secret tucked away in an old wooden crate lying in the northeast corner of City Hall's attic.

At stake is nothing less than the city of Auburn's historic identity.

At issue is the official seal of the city of Auburn.

Go ahead, laugh. The seal — a kind of cross between the city's coat of arms and a thumbnail repository of Auburn's history — is highly serious business, as will soon become evident.

But first, some history.

According to a brief chronology of area high points prepared by the late historian Walter Long, Auburn was first known as Hardenbergh's Corners. The name was derived, not unreasonably, from the man who built the area's first log cabin — Capt. John Hardenbergh. This historic event apparently occurred in 1793.

Eight years later, Hardenbergh's Corners was renamed Auburn. The area was incorporated as a village in 1815 and, following a bit of growth, joined the municipal big leagues in 1848, when Auburn was incorporated as a city.

Being a real city meant, of course, that Auburn had to have its own official city seal. So it set about designing one.

The subsequent seal, adopted by city forefathers in 1848, was a plain, information-stingy affair (at least compared to later versions). Around the edges, it read, "The Mayor and Common Council." In the middle were the words, "of the City of Auburn."

About half a century later, however — for reasons still murky — a second city seal began appearing on official correspondence and other City Hall bric-a-brac. It was a considerably busier emblem, and it contained a wealth of information.

On the top of the outer ring it said, "City of Auburn," and on the bottom were the words "New York." The center of the circular seal was a crowded mix of symbols, dates and Latin. On the top waved a banner with the years of village and city incorporation, 1815 and 1848.

Yet, somehow, someone with an alarmingly casual disregard for history had changed the year representing Auburn's founding as Hardenberg's Corners from 1793 to 1792. (This has had implications reaching to today, as the city's official bicentennial is being celebrated this year and not next.)

Auburn's city seal didn't undergo another formal mutation for another half-century or so, although historians discovered that, on occasional seals, the words "Cayuga Co." showed up next to "New York" on the bottom of the seal. In 1960, Long himself fiddled with the city's emblem.

While making for very rich history, all this seal activity has left today's City Hall in an unseemly state of disarray, seal-wise.