Look back: Auburn's hospital has a new name

Feb. 15, 2012

Auburn Memorial Hospital announced Wednesday it is changing its name to Auburn Community Hospital.

"Our local community is a critical part of the life of this hospital," Hospital CEO Scott Berlucchi said in a press release. "We want our name to reflect a sense of that ownership by the population we serve."

The hospital is currently considering a regional collaboration with Rochester General Health System, but the name change has nothing to do with that process, according to the release.

There will be no other changes at the hospital.

The Lansing Street health facility was founded as Auburn City Hospital in 1878. The name was changed to Auburn Memorial Hospital in 1953.

Hospital signs and stationery will reflect the new name within a few weeks.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

