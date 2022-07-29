Look back: Auburn's Purple Lancers look to perform again

July 29, 2007

AUBURN — Members of Auburn's American Legion Post 1776 are getting the band back together.

The Purple Lancers Drum and Bugle Corps has not played a note since 1974, but the post is hoping to revive the group in time for next year's Memorial Day parade.

“We want the Purple Lancers to march down the street and represent our troops in service today,” said post member Dick Gagliardi.

Gagliardi and fellow legionnaires Joe Gagliano, Joe Janosko and Clem Dagnesi hope the Purple Lancers can help support the Auburn men and women who are currently serving in Iraq. Under the American Legion banner, they hope to collect donations to buy and send items the soldiers need, such as cooling vests.

The men behind the Purple Lancers' revival also believe they will boost Auburn's profile on the home front.

“After our last contest, we lost an ambassadorship for Auburn. We represented Auburn at cities and towns on the East and West coasts,” Gagliano said.

The Purple Lancers senior corps was first formed in 1949, when the American Legion granted a temporary charter to Carnicelli and Indelicato Post 1776. The post was named after two Auburn servicemen who fell in World War II.

“We were really fortunate to get such a patriotic number,” Dagnesi said.

When the Lancers initially formed, they were required by American Legion rules to include 100 — and eventually 80 — percent legionnaires. For the next eight years the senior corps played at band competitions throughout the state, as well as an American Legion national convention in Washington, D.C.

Dagnesi, a baritone and second soprano horn player, recalls traveling to New York City in 1951 for a state championship contest. A rainy day had forced the bands to play inside an armory, where the Lancers placed low due to the indoor acoustics that marred their music.

“When the drummers started, some followed the beat, others followed the echo,” he said.

Dagnesi believes 1951 was the best period in the senior corps' short career. They won that year's district championship by defeating the Geneva Appleknockers, the Syracuse Brigadiers and the Rochester Grey Knights.

At the corps' first Memorial Day parade in Auburn, the Purple Lancers marched from the west end of the city to East High School (now East Middle School). Dagnesi estimates 1,600 people lined Genesee Street to enjoy the parade. The corps' drum line, horn line and color guard added up to 110 Lancers. Although they would eventually march in stark black, white and purple band uniforms, the corps was dressed a little less stylishly for its first parade.

“We had white shirts and dark trousers,” Dagnesi said.

The corps slowly diminished through the '50s as members married, enrolled in college or served in the Korean War. But the Purple Lancers name was revived in 1960 with the start of the junior corps, which consisted of young men and women ages 14 to 21. Gagliano and Gagliardi each performed with this version of the Lancers.

“When I saw them I had chills, and I said I'm going to join them,” said Gagliano, whose brother, Paul, also played in the group.

When Gagliardi marched in his first parade as a cymbal player with the Lancers, he was given strict instructions to not let his inexperience show.

“They said, 'Keep the cymbals down to your side and keep quiet,'” he laughed.

The junior corps performed all over the east coast, including a 10th place finish at the American Legion national competition in 1972 and a New York state championship victory in 1974. But that year would prove the corps' last - until Gagliano and other former Lancers began working to bring it back.

Although the current plans are to revive the Purple Lancers senior corps, eventually the junior - and possibly cadet - corps will also return. Gagliano believes the junior corps will attract young musicians for whom no other performance outlets exist after high school graduation. He has talked to band directors at Moravia and Weedsport high schools who could help the Lancers locate potential new junior corps players.

“They learn leadership, competitive ability, fraternity and comradeship,” he said.

Since setting up a Purple Lancers Web site, Gagliano has also heard from former Lancers in Florida and Texas. He hopes more past members of the corps will reunite in Auburn when it is revived.

With the drum and bugle corps back in the area, Gagliardi also looks forward to providing proper musical arrangements at military funerals.

“When a veteran dies, a contingent comes from Fort Drum or they play taps with a recording,” he said. “Anyone who can play a horn can play taps.”

But before anyone plays a note, the first priority for the Purple Lancers is to re-purchase instruments and the black, white and purple uniforms that the corps wore. When they ended, the Lancers sold their equipment and donated the money to local veterans hospitals.

They hope to raise the money for their revival through Bingo and other fundraising events at American Legion Post 1776.

“The main thing we need now is support from the community and our former members,” Gagliano said.