Look back: Auburn's slashed demolition budget leaves dilapidated houses standing

Jan. 5, 1997

AUBURN — There was no mail Saturday at a two-family house at the corner of Osborne Street and Lake Avenue. The lid on the mailbox stood stiff in the air, suspended on its swivel. A thick crust of rust concealed raised lettering on the lid.

The mailbox hasn't been touched by a mailman or a resident in a few years. The only sign of contact with the house, located at 138-3/4 Osborne St., is a soggy newspaper sitting on the porch.

The blue bag the paper came in is ripped, revealing a copy of the Source, an entertainment guide to Auburn from March 14, 1995.

Fran Barker moved to Auburn four years ago from Mattydale. She lives in a two-level brick house two houses away from the one on the corner. She said the house has been abandoned since she moved to Auburn.

"No one likes to look at it," Barker said. "Sometimes I think I should've stayed in Mattydale rather than come out here and live in this section."

The house is owned by Gregory Meyers of Auburn, who bought it in October 1990 for $10,000. Meyers bought the house from Philip White, who paid $6,500 for it in 1980. The sale price of the two-family house is below the 1996 city average of $60,300 in assessed value for a single-family home.

The house is one of six in the city that need to be demolished, according to Building Inspector Jim Moore. The city put aside $50,000 in its 1996-1997 budget for the demolition of homes. But the demolition account became a destruction victim itself because of lack of funding.

The city is looking at a $1.7 million sales tax shortfall because the City Council overestimated what it would receive in sales tax revenue. The council had its departments cut their budgets by 3 percent to prepare for the shortfall.

A casualty of the cuts was the demolition account, which was slashed by 60 percent from $50,000 down to $20,000.

The cut has left the city concerned whether it can destroy the buildings that need to come down.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

